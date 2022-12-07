Kendrick recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Seahawks.
Kendrick played every defensive snap for the first time since Week 8 with starting cornerback Troy Hill ruled out with a groin injury against Seattle. The rookie cornerback has stepped up into a starting role numerous times in the Rams' banged-up secondary this season. However, this marked Kendrick's first career double-digit tackle performance, and he also paced the team in stops during this tough divisional loss. Kendrick should start again if Hill remains sidelined against Las Vegas on Thursday Night Football.
