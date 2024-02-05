Kendrick recorded 49 tackles (41 solo), 10 passes defended and an interception during the 2023 regular season over 17 games played.

Kendrick was given two opportunities throughout the season to prove his worth as a starter, as he began the year starting alongside Ahkello Witherspoon and regained the role after losing it to Cobie Durant for a few weeks in the middle of the season. Kendrick wouldn't be able to hang on to the starting job on his second chance, however, and was relegated to backup duty by Week 16. Witherspoon may leave in free agency, but the Rams may elect to shore up the position in the offseason, jeopardizing Kendrick's chances of increasing his playing time for a third consecutive season.