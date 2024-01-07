Jones (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Jones was among seven key contributors that the Rams listed as doubtful -- and one of five for non-injury reasons -- ahead of the regular-season finale. The Rams will be the NFC's No. 6 or 7 seed regardless of the outcome of Week 18 games, so Jones and some of the team's other stars will get a respite Sunday to avoid sustaining a potential injury in advance of the postseason. The linebacker finishes the regular season with 145 tackles, 4.5 sacks and six pass breakups over 15 appearances.