Rams head coach Sean McVay said Jones won't play Sunday in San Francisco, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

With Los Angeles having locked up playoff spot, the team is electing to rest several of its starters on both sides of the ball in the regular-season finale. Jones thus will finish his third NFL season with a career-high 145 tackles (74 solo) to go with 4.5 sacks over 15 contests.