Jones (illness) did not practice Friday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jones could be in jeopardy of missing the Rams' Week 17 affair after he was unable to practice Friday due to an illness. The third-year pro has started all 14 games he's appeared in for Los Angeles this season, logging 132 total tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Jones will almost certainly carry an injury designation into the weekend after missing Friday's practice.