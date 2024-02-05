Jones tallied 145 tackles (74 solo), 4.5 sacks and six passes defended during the 2023 regular season.

With former teammate Bobby Wagner departing for Seattle, the third-year pro took another leap in performance, setting career highs in snaps, tackles, sacks and passes defended while anchoring the defense alongside Aaron Donald. His 145 tackles (in just 15 regular season games) set the Rams record for most tackles in a single season, eclipsing the 142 James Laurinaitis recorded in 2011 and tied in 2012. Jones is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2024, and given the multi-faceted abilities he's showcased as the head of a young Rams linebacker corps, it wouldn't be shocking to see Jones earn a contract extension to continue his role as a leader on defense.