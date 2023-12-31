Jones (illness) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Despite logging a DNP on Friday due to an illness, Jones will suit up in Week 17. The third-year linebacker out of South Carolina has appeared in 14 games this season, logging 132 total tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He'll look to cause problems for Tyrod Taylor and the Giants' offense Sunday.