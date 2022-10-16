Haley (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Haley appears to have suffered a knee injury at some point during the first half of Sunday's game, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. The 26-year-old has stepped up into a larger role in the Rams' banged-up secondary over the last three weeks, recording 11 tackles and three passes defended over 126 defensive snaps. With Haley sidelined, expect Robert Rochell and Derion Kendrick to step up behind starting cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and David Long.