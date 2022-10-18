The Rams placed Haley (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Per Cameron DaSilva of USA Today, Haley suffered a Grade 2 ACL sprain during the Rams' Week 6 win over the Panthers and will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks. The backup defensive back had seen an increased role in the absences of Cobie Durant (hamstring), Troy Hill (groin) and David Long (groin). Long returned to action in Week 6, while Hill and Durant are all expected back after the Rams Week 7 bye, so Haley's absence shouldn't have a major impact on Los Angeles' secondary.