Funk rushed six times for 16 yards in Saturday's 29-22 win over the Chargers. He also caught one of two passes for 10 yards, and returned two kicks for 36 yards.

Funk didn't light up the stat sheet Saturday, but did show off a multi-faceted skill set beyond his rushing ability with his reception and two kick returns. Brandon Powell (knee) and Tutu Atwell will likely serve as the primary return men for the Rams during the regular season, but Funk's abilities at special teams may help swing the second-year running back onto the roster and into a backup role, especially if Kyren Williams (foot) isn't ready to go to start the regular season.