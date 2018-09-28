Johnson recorded 11 tackles (six solo) and two pass defenses during Thursday's 38-31 win over Minnesota.

Now up to 31 tackles (20 solo), an interception and five pass defenses through four games, Johnson is proving to be a reliable asset in IDP settings. He finished last season strong, and the 2017 third-round selection has clearly cemented his role as the starting strong safety.

