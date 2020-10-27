Forbath is poised to serve as the Rams' kicker in Sunday's game against the Dolphins after Los Angeles released Sam Sloman on Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of SI.com reports.

Forbath joined the Rams a week ago, but he wasn't available to kick in Monday's 24-10 win over the Bears while waiting to clear COVID-19 protocols. Sloman remained in place as Los Angeles' kicker Week 7 and continued to struggle, as his blocked field goal from 48 yards out marked his sixth missed kick of the season. Given that Forbath is now with his fourth team in less than two years, he likely won't have much job security, but he'll at least have some stability in the short term while the Rams roster no other kickers.