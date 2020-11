Coach Sean McVay said after Sunday's win over the Seahawks that he has no update on Forbath's (ankle) status, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Forbath sustained the injury earlier in the game, as reported by Emmanuel Morgan of the Los Angeles Times. This was Forbath's second game as Los Angeles' kicker since he took over for released rookie Sam Sloman. Forbath's practice participation will be worth monitoring this coming week as the team prepares to face Tampa Bay.