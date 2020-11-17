Coach Sean McVay said that Forbath (ankle) will go on injured reserve, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Los Angeles has a kicker turnstile on its hands, with Forbath now out of commission after taking over for rookie Samuel Sloman. Forbath went 2-for-3 on field-goal tries and 4-for-5 on extra points during his two active games for the Rams, but with him now unavailable, Matt Gay and Austin MacGinnis are being considered as practice squad pickups. The Rams have an upcoming Monday night game against the Buccaneers for Week 11, a contest during which margins may be slim in taking on a 7-3 team.