Head coach Sean McVay said that Forbath won't be able to report to the Rams' facility until Sunday at the earliest while he completes COVID-19 intake testing, J.B. Long of the Los Angeles Rams Radio Network reports.

Los Angeles signed Forbath off the Bears' practice squad earlier this week, presumably to provide competition for struggling rookie kicker Samuel Sloman, who has already missed five kicks (two field goals, three extra points) through the Rams' first six games. Forbath's delayed arrival might hurt his chances of overtaking Sloman in Week 7, but McVay noted that the former could "theoretically" still kick for the Rams in Monday's game against Chicago. More clarity on the Rams' kicking situation should arrive by the end of the weekend.