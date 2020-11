Forbath connected on one of his two field-goal attempts and converted both extra-point kicks during Sunday's 28-17 loss to Miami.

The missed kick came from 48 yards with 3:42 remaining and would have made it a one-possession game, so it was a costly miss for Forbath and the Rams. However, the veteran will likely handle kicking duties for Los Angeles in Week 10 against Seattle, which could prove to be a high-scoring affair and provide him with an opportunity to post a solid fantasy showing.