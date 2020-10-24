Forbath has not passed COVID-19 protocols and will not play in Monday's contest as a result, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Forbath only arrived to the Rams' facilities Sunday so it was never possible for the veteran kicker to pass through protocols in time to make it on the active roster. Samuel Sloman will get one more week as the starter, although given his struggles (three missed extra points along with two field-goal attempts in 2020) it certainly appears as if Forbath would have the upper hand on the starting job once he can officially practice.