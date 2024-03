The Rams re-signed Dotson to a three-year, $48 million dollar deal Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 27-year-old offensive lineman was traded to the Rams last offseason and he's now in line to stay in Los Angeles for the immediate future. With this new deal, Dotson becomes the fifth-highest paid guard in the NFL, making $16 million per year. Expect the veteran to continue holding down the Rams' offensive line for years to come.