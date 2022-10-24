Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that the team may be able to start discussing Williams (ankle) return from injured reserve following Week 8, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Williams picked up a high-ankle sprain during the season opener and has been sidelined since. He was given a 6-to-8 week return timetable, so he appears to be right on track, though McVay's comments were far from definitive. Once Williams returns to practice, he'll have a 21-day period to be added to the active roster, or he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the season.