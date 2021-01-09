site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Leonard Floyd: Evaluated for concussion
Floyd (concussion) is questionable to return to the Rams' wild-card matchup Saturday against the Seahawks, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Floyd appeared to sustain the potential concussion during the second quarter. He had one sack and two quarterback hits before leaving the game.
