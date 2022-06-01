Floyd told reporters on Wednesday that he underwent offseason surgery to address a right ankle injury dating back to last summer, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Floyd said that he suffered the injury during preseason training camp last year and that he is now nearing full health once again. Despite this lingering injury, the 29-year-old linebacker was still able to play all 17 regular-season games for the Rams in 2021, finishing the season with 70 tackles and 9.5 sacks. Floyd has not missed a regular-season game over the past four seasons, so this relatively minor offseason surgery should not be too concerning for his long-term health moving forward.