Head coach Sean McVay confirmed Friday that Havrisik will be the Rams' kicker this Sunday in Dallas, Stu Jackson of the team's official website reports.

The job carries some fantasy appeal given that the Rams have mostly been able to move the ball this season but have then struggled to punch it into the end zone for six points. Brett Maher was unable to take full advantage of the role due to struggles with accuracy, but Havrisik could have more luck if the team context stays similar. He's best left on the waiver wire in most leagues Week 8, considering the Rams are playing on the road against a top defense coming out of a bye week.