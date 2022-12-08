The Rams elevated Brown from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game versus the Raiders.
Brown will be bumped up to the active roster for the second game in a row after playing all eight of his snaps on special teams Week 13 against Seattle. The 29-year-old previously logged 14 rushes for 34 yards while filling in on the team's depleted running back corps over three games in late October to early November. However, with Cam Akers, Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers now all available, it's likely Brown will once again exclusively slot in on special teams if he does see the field Week 14.