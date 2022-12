Brown rushed once for five yards and secured both of his targets for 12 yards during Thursday's 17-16 win against the Raiders.

Brown actually logged a season-high with 18 snaps on offense, one shy of Kyren Williams, but other than a nine-yard snag on the Rams' game-winning drive, the veteran running back was an afterthought in the offensive game plan. Despite a plus matchup with Green Bay next in Week 15, Brown's prospects still look dim barring an injury to Cam Akers or Williams.