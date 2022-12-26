Brown rushed twice for 19 yards and caught his only target for two yards during Sunday's 51-14 victory against the Broncos.

Brown saw the field for just six snaps on offense, but made the most of his scant usage by breaking off a 17-yard run early in the fourth quarter, helping to set up Cam Akers for his third and final touchdown of the game. Brown is still third on the depth chart behind Akers and rookie Kyren Williams, and the veteran is unlikely to jump either player as the Rams try to see what they have in their younger backs in the final two games of a lost season.