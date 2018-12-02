Brown has been ruled out of Sunday's contest at Detroit due to a shoulder injury.

Brown spelled Todd Gurley for two carries early in the second quarter, turning the pair of touches into eight yards. However, Brown didn't show up on the sideline after halftime, with a shoulder issue to blame for his eventual absence. Gurley will close out the game as the Rams' sole active running back with Justin Davis and John Kelly both in street clothes.

