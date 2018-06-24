Barron (shoulder) was a limited participant in the Rams' offseason program, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Barron underwent shoulder surgery this offseason and wasn't allowed to do any team drills this spring. While it isn't clear if he'll be completely free from his restrictions when training camp arrives, Barron is nonetheless slated to play a huge role in the Rams defense this season. In fact, defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said the linebacker could potentially be the team's defensive signal-caller.