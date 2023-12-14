Hoecht (knee) was estimated to be a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Hoecht has been dealing with a knee injury since Week 13, though it hasn't cost him any game action. The Rams held a "jog-through" Wednesday, so the linebacker's status for practice Thursday could be more indicative of whether he's likely to head into the weekend with an injury designation. Hoecht has tallied a career-high 62 tackles (33 solo), including 4.5 sacks, over 13 contests on the campaign.