Hoecht logged 81 tackles (45 solo), 6.0 sacks and two passes defended during the 2023 regular season over 17 games played.

After ending the 2022 campaign with a role as a starting outside linebacker, the Rams picked up Hoecht's exclusive rights free-agent tender to bring him back for a third season. Hoecht was a starter alongside Byron Young, and more than doubled his snap count from last season while easily setting career highs in tackles and sacks. One glaring issue with the duo was a lack of pash-rush win percentage, with Hoecht in particular at 11.1 percent (42nd out of 58 qualifying EDGE players), and edge rusher may be a position addressed by the team in the offseason, which could leave Hoecht looking for a new home in 2024.