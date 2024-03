Hoecht re-signed with the Rams on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Los Angeles placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on Hoecht on March 13. He ultimately did not receive an offer sheet, so he has re-signed with the Rams as a result. The 26-year-old started 17 games and recorded 81 tackles (45 solo), six sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in the process.