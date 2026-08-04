Bills' Michael Hoecht: Working back from injury

The Bills have been working Hoecht (Achilles) into full team drills since the start of training camp, Tim Graham of The Athletic reports.

Hoecht tore his right Achilles during the Bills' Week 9 contest against the Chiefs. That was just his second appearance of the 2025 regular season after he missed the first six games while serving a suspension. He's drawn praise from his teammates and coaching staff for his approach to his rehab, and Hoecht is hoping to be available for the Bills' regular-season opener against the Texans on Sunday, Sept. 13.