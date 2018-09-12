Thomas is dealing with a groin injury according to head coach Sean McVay, Rich Hammond of The Orange County Register reports.

Look for more details on the injury to emerge later this week but it's not a good sign for the Rams, as starting returner Pharoh Cooper is likely out multiple weeks after suffering an ankle injury in Monday's win over the Raiders.

