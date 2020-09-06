Webster earned a spot on the Rams' 53-man roster, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Pegged by most as the favorite to break camp as Los Angeles' fifth receiver, Webster projects to be the primary kick and punt returner this season. The sophomore didn't play an offensive snap last year, but he had a strong offseason and owns plus-speed, so Webster could emerge as a gadget player for head coach Sean McVay. Fantasy managers will probably want to take a wait-and-see approach in most cases, though.
