Cooper (shoulder) didn't participate in practice Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Cooper's biggest role with the Rams this season has been on special teams, as he totaled 1,331 total yards on kickoff and punt returns. He played 64 offensive snaps and hauled in two of four targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 34-13 loss to San Francisco with the Los Angeles regulars resting for the playoffs. However, if he's healthy enough to take the field Saturday against Atlanta, the second-year receiver will likely be relegated back to being used primarily as a return man and offer limited fantasy value in postseason settings.