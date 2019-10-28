Rams' Robert Woods: Quiet in Week 8 win

Woods caught both his targets for 31 yards and rushed four times for six yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cincinnati.

Woods was overshadowed by Cooper Kupp's seven-catch, 220-yard showing, and it was also No. 4 receiver Josh Reynolds who benefited most from Brandin Cooks exiting with a concussion. Reynolds turned his eight targets into three receptions, 73 yards and a touchdown. Woods has struggled to make a fantasy impact this year, as he's been held below 80 receiving yards in six of eight games and is still looking for his first touchdown.