Woods ended the 2023 regular season with 40 catches on 75 targets for 426 yards and one touchdown over 14 games.

Woods was given heavy usage early in the season -- more than half of his targets came in the first five weeks -- but quarterback C.J. Stroud looked his way less often as the season wore on. Part of that was due to injuries, but it was also a reflection of improved production from Nico Collins and the emergence of rookie Tank Dell (lower leg). Woods had the worst statistical season of his 11-year career. Those developments and another turn around the sun -- Woods will be 32 next season -- suggest the Texans might move on from the veteran. Cutting Woods could save Houston $5 million in cap space.