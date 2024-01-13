Woods (hip) is listed as active for Saturday's wild-card game against the Browns.

Woods, who was listed as a non-participant in practice Tuesday, was deemed limited both Wednesday and Thursday before being listed as questionable for the contest. With Woods back in the lineup after missing Houston's playoff-clinching win over the Colts in Week 18, the veteran wideout will bolster a Texans' passing attack that figures to be paced by top wideout Nico Collins and the team's No. 1 tight end Dalton Schultz. In 14 regular-season games, Woods recorded a 40-426-1 line on 75 targets, a pace that limited his fantasy utility to deeper formats.