Woods caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Saturday's 45-14 win wild-card playoff win over Cleveland.

Woods returned to action after missing the final game of the regular season but played just 15 snaps on day when Noah Brown (shoulder) was removed after just five snaps. That, along with elevated usage for John Metchie (35 snaps) and Xavier Hutchinson (20 snaps), suggests Woods may not have been 100 percent healthy.