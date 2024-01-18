Woods (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game against the Ravens.

Woods was deemed a limited practice participant Tuesday through Thursday, but the wideout nonetheless will be available Saturday. In the process, he should have a chance to reclaim a key role alongside top WR Nico Collins, with Noah Brown (shoulder) having landed on injured reserve earlier this week. In that context, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson also are candidates to see added opportunities this weekend.