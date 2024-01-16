Woods (hip) is being limited Tuesday but should be ready for Saturday's game at Baltimore, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston reports.

Woods was listed as questionable for the wild-card round with the same hip injury and ended up catching one of two targets for 11 yards in a 45-14 win over the Browns. He had a part-time role despite Noah Brown's early exit with a shoulder injury, playing fewer snaps (15) than both John Metchie (35) and Xavier Hutchinson (20). It is possible Woods takes more work away from one or both of those guys this Saturday if his hip is feeling better. With Brown placed on injured reserve Monday, the Texans have Woods, Metchie and Hutchinson as their top options behind No. 1 receiver Nico Collins.