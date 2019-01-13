Woods hauled in six of eight targets, collecting 69 receiving yards during Saturday's 30-22 win against the Cowboys.

Woods was the Rams' most reliable pass catcher throughout the regular season, putting up 14 consecutive showings with five receptions or 70 receiving yards between Weeks 2 and 16 before being held to two catches for 24 yards in the finale against San Francisco. He got back to his typical form in the divisional round against Dallas' No. 13 pass defense, garnering a team-high eight targets and pacing the Rams in receiving output for the eighth time this season. Woods figures to be an intriguing DFS play in the NFC Championship Game against either the Saints or Eagles, the NFL's 32nd- and 31st-ranked teams in terms of receiving yards allowed to opposing wideouts.