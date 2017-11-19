Hill (hamstring) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Hill was able to log a full practice Friday, but he may have suffered a setback in the last two days. The third-year pro is used almost exclusively on special teams, and the Rams have a fully-healthy secondary now so they have no need to rush back their reserve cornerback.

