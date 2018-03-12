The Rams submitted Hill, an exclusive-rights free agent, to a minimum-salary tender Wednesday.

Should Hill sign his tender, he'd then play under a one-year contract with the Rams in 2018. The Oregon product is most widely viewed as a depth-caliber player, but he has started seven games for Los Angeles over the last two years. With that said, he's still not even close to the fantasy radar in IDP circles.

