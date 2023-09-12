Evans was signed to the Eagles' practice squad Tuesday.

The move corresponds to the Eagles signing linebacker Nicholas Morrow to the active roster and placing Nakobe Dean on injured reserve. After posting a career-high 159 tackles in 17 games for the Falcons in 2022, Evans was a surprise absence from training camps across the league. The 2018 first-round pick will look to get quickly acclimated to the Eagles' defense in the hopes of being called up to the active roster.