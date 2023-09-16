Evans was released from the Eagles' practice squad Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Evans requested his release, as there are apparently several other opportunities that he is considering. The 2018 first-round pick accumulated 159 tackles across 17 games for the Falcons last season, but he was surprisingly absent from training camps across the league in August.
