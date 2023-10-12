Evans signed with the Cowboys' practice squad Thursday, Nick Harris of the team's official site reports.

The linebacker made 159 tackles with the Falcons last season and could see action soon with injuries to starters Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark. Evans requested his release from the Eagles' practice squad in September to consider other opportunities. The 2018 first-round pick was absent from training camps after recording 86 solo tackles, four passes defensed, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 2022.