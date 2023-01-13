Evans recorded 160 tackles (86 solo), four pass defenses, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble across 17 appearances during the 2022 campaign.

Evans appeared in all 17 games and posted a career-high 160 tackles during his first season with Atlanta. He had a stretch from Weeks 3 through 15 where he recorded at least 10 tackles in 10 of 12 games, including a 15-stop performance against Pittsburgh in Week 13. Evans' contract was for only one season, so he'll likely test free agency after his stellar campaign, though a return to Atlanta could be in the cards if the Falcons are willing to offer the 2018 first-round pick a multi-year deal.