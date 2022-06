Powers is among a handful of candidates for the Ravens' starting left guard spot this offseason, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Powers started 12 of 13 games last season, but he missed Baltimore's final four games with a foot injury. The 2019 fourth-round pick appears to have gotten past this season-ending injury, however, and he will compete with fellow interior offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, Patrick Mekari and Tyre Phillips, according to Brown.