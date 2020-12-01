The Ravens activated Williams (ankle) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Williams missed last week's game against the Titans because of an ankle injury, and there's no evidence that he's recovered from that issue, as he didn't practice at all last week after being listed as a high-risk close contact to an infected person. However, if his ankle is healthy enough, Williams is expected to start at nose tackle in Wednesday's matchup against the Steelers.