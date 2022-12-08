Williams was elevated to the Chiefs' 53-man roster Thursday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Williams signed with the team's practice squad Nov. 30 with the expectations of a quick move to the active roster. The former Raven has yet to play this season, but he should at least bolster the team's depth at defensive tackle. It's unclear how large of a role he'll have, especially early on, but he should suit up Sunday against the Broncos.
